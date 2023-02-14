KSSP calls for projects with public participation in health sector

February 14, 2023 10:43 pm | Updated 11:14 pm IST - Thrissur

Kerala Sasthra Sahitya Parishat has called for projects with public participation for tackling the recurring challenges faced by the State in the health sector.

The Parishat’s State procession has been touring Thrissur district since February 13. Dancer Neena Prasad led the rally on Tuesday. Transgender activits Seethal Shyam will lead it on Wedneday.

“Though Kerala health index and other healthcare facilities are on par with developed countries, increasing diseases and cost of treatments pose a challenge for the State. There are specific health issues faced by women, children, transgender persons, differently abled and elderly populations. Fragile mental heath, post-COVID complications and health issues crated by climate change are new issues,” said Joji Kuttummel, General Secretary, KSSP.

Kerala is a State with high per capita health expenditure. The increasing life style diseases are also a huge challenge to the State. One third of the population is suffering from high blood pressure. The number of people with mental diseases is more than the national average, he noted.

Increased life span is a remarkable achievement of the State. But the increasing number of elderly population and their health issues are an issue.

“Kerala has become a middle class society. Consumer lifestyle of the middle class leads to life style diseases, physical and mental issues. There are the major heath issues, which leads to increasing cost of treatments and social and family conflicts.”

The State needs a health policy, which focuses on new projects to prevent diseases, to create health awareness and improve health. The preventive measures should be taken on the basis of ‘One Health’ policy. Health issues of tribal communities, fisherfolk and transgender people should be handled locally, the KSSP noted.