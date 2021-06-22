KSSP calls for action against illegal mining in Kannur

KANNUR

22 June 2021 23:11 IST

The Kannur district conference of the Kerala Sasthra Sahithya Parishad (KSSP) has demanded that illegal mining in the district should be stopped.

The conference observed that the presence of over a thousand illegal quarries and endangered laterite hills and sand mining from seven important rivers were leading the district to a major natural disaster.

It was noted at the conference that there were more than 300 quarries in Ayyankunnu panchayat and over 100 in Kunnothparamba panchayat in the district. The vast majority of those quarries were reported to be operating illegally. The conference urged authorities to take strict action against illegal mining activities.

Advertising

Advertising

The third day of the online conference on Sunday also witnessed the election of office bearers. The newly elected are P.K. Sudhakaran (president), Swapna Jacob and K.C. Padmanabhan (vice presidents), P.P. Babu (secretary), P. Soumini and P.T. Rajesh (joint secretaries), and K. Satheesan (treasurer).