KSSIA welcomes Kerala govt. order suspending collection of building tax in industrial estates

Industries have welcomed the order by Kerala government temporarily barring local government bodies from imposing building tax in industrial estates in the State.

President of Kerala State Small Industries Association K. Nizaruddin and general secretary P.J. Joseph said the move by the government was part of its efforts to make Kerala a more business-friendly destination and appreciated the government effort.

The KSSIA president said the owners of industrial estates had been demanding that the building tax be exempted. The government has given them a hearing and it is a big step towards making rules applicable to units in industrial estates uniform across the State. The government has also promised to amend the Panchayati Raj Act to make the arrangement permanent.

KSSIA leaders said that most States treated industrial estates as notified industrial areas where local government bodies had no say. In the past, most of the local bodies had been issuing notices to units in industrial estates demanding payment of building tax.

The recent government order barring the local bodies from imposing building tax in industrial estates is effective for all entities directly under the Industries department as well as those operated by agencies such as Kinfra, KSIDC and SIDCO. Besides, it will also be applicable to the 27 private industrial estates that have come into being recently. There are around 119 industrial estates in addition to the 27 private estates.

As part of increasing the ease-of-doing business, the State Cabinet had approved new rules for allocating title deeds and simplifying transfer of ownership of land in industrial estates in December last year. The new rules were passed following demand from industrial units that were straddled with land in the industrial estates under the department but were unable to leverage it to mobilise funds, transfer or change over to new product lines.

The government had introduced the single window clearance system to speed up providing clearances to new industrial units and declared 2022-23 as the Year of Entrepreneurship. The success of the campaign prompted the government to continue with it for the second year during 2023-24.