July 11, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - KOLLAM

The ninth foundation day of the Kerala Sambava Sabha (KSS) was celebrated by branch number 1,060 at Mukhathala on Monday. KSS State president Mukhathala Gopinathan inaugurated the event and Kollam district president Pallimon Sahadevan presided over the function. C. Manikandan, Mukhathala Rahim, Adichanallur Sumesh and Rama Gopinathan also spoke on the occasion.