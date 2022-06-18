KSRTC’s salary distribution begins

June 18, 2022 18:29 IST

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has begun the distribution of salary of employees on Friday after a delay of 12 days.

The driver and conductors in the public utility have confirmed that the salary for the month of May was credited to their accounts by Friday night. The employees were on the warpath against the Corporation after the public utility failed to disburse the salary on June 5.

Transport Minister Antony Raju said the Corporation had received a sum of Rs.30 crore from the government and it had decided to seek another Rs.35 crore to meet its expenses.