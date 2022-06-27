KSRTC’s Jungle Safari makes ₹25-lakh profit

₹25.20-lakh profit for KSRTC from Munnar trips

The Kothamangalam-Munnar Jungle Safari trips organised by the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) saw 9,697 travellers availing the service since November 2021, earning the agency revenue worth ₹51 lakh. The profit after all operational and manpower expenses was ₹25.20 lakh. The journey includes a boat ride in the Bhoothathankettu dam, elephant sightings in Aanakkulam, a visit to Lakshmi Tea Estate, Mamalakandam, Kuttampuzha and Mangulam. A total of 197 trips were organised, covering a total distance of 45,200 km. Up to seven daily services are operated from Kothamangalam, depending on demand from guests. Lunch was arranged at a resort near Perumbankuth. The all inclusive per person tariff, including lunch and tea is ₹700. The return trip is through the Munnar-Aluva route. For details, call 94479 84511.