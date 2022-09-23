KSRTC’s hartal woes: Around 59 buses attacked in the first six hours

KSRTC bus damaged in stone throwing in Thiruvananthapuram during the hartal | Photo Credit: MAHINSHA S

The state-wide hartal called by the Popular Front of India (PFI), in protest against the NIA raid on its offices and arrest of its leaders, brought the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) down to its knees. The hartal supporters damaged as many as 59 buses across the State in the first six hours of the protest.

The officials are yet to estimate the loss suffered by the crisis-hit Corporation on account of the damage. The cost involved for repair works, labour charges, and trip curtailments for the next few days will further increase the loss of the public utility, said the KSRTC officials.

A Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) bus was also attacked by the hartal supporters near Parassala in Thiruvananthapuram, following which the TNSTC decided to stop the service to and from Kerala through the Kaliyikkavila border. The KSRTC has also decided to restrict its services and hold the services with police protection through vulnerable areas.

Meanwhile, Transport Minister Antony Raju said the Corporation will not stop its services in the face of the targeted attack against KSRTC. The security of passengers and buses will be ensured and action would be taken against those who unleashed the attack on the Corporation buses, said Mr. Raju.