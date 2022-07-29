KSRTC’s Grama Vandi service flagged off in Kerala

KSRTC ‘Gramavandi’ that was flagged off by Transport Minister Antony Raju at the Kollayil village panchayat, near Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. | Photo Credit: PRD

July 29, 2022 21:23 IST

First Grama Vandi bus commences service at Kollayil in Parassala

The Grama Vandi service of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) that aims at improving connectivity in rural areas in collaboration with local bodies got underway in the Kollayil grama panchayat in Parassala on Friday.

Minister for Local Self-Governments M.V. Govindan, who formally inaugurated the service, said the endeavour would script a new chapter in the rural transport sector. The initiative is bound to succeed owing to its business model that has local bodies as a key stakeholder, he added.

Sharing costs

Under the arrangement, the buses will ply along routes proposed by the civic bodies that will foot the diesel bills and also ensure facilities to accommodate the Grama Vandi bus staff and park the vehicles. The KSRTC, on the other hand, will deploy the buses wherever required, remunerate the staff and bear the expenses for the maintenance, spare parts and insurance of the vehicles.

Adverts on buses

Besides local self-government institutions, private individuals and organisations will also be able to sponsor the service. Advertisements can also be displayed on the buses by the sponsors. The revenue generated through such means will benefit the local bodies, while the transport utility will receive the revenue generated through ticket sales.

Mr. Govindan said the government had adopted steps to eradicate poverty and uplift the economically backward sections through various initiatives such as the Grama Vandi service. Nearly 3 lakh families have been provided houses under the LIFE Mission. Efforts are also being made to provide jobs to 20 lakh youths in the State.

He added that over 80,000 people have registered for the government’s programme of establishing one lakh MSMEs in the current fiscal.

Across the State

Transport Minister Antony Raju, who flagged off the first service, said the endeavour will be extended across the State by September. The KSRTC is mulling a proposal to hire private vehicles in those places that are connected by narrow roads. While such vehicles will sport the colour code of KSRTC buses, they will be driven by those deputed by the owners themselves. The conductors will be provided by the KSRTC for such vehicles that will be taken on lease for one or two years, he said.

C.K. Hareendran, MLA, presided. Kollayil grama panchayat president N.S. Navaneeth Kumar, vice president S. Sandhya and KSRTC chairman and managing director Biju Prabhakar also spoke.