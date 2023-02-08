KSRTC’s funds situation has improved: Minister

February 08, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The State government’s financial assistance to the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) reduced by as much as ₹725.38 crore in 2022-23 compared to the previous year due to improved efficiency in the running of the corporation, Transport Minister Antony Raju told the Assembly on Wednesday.

He said that this improved financial situation was despite the extra expenses of ₹600 crore incurred in pay revision and the increase in diesel bulk purchase expenses.

Mr. Raju said that the KSRTC had achieved record revenues of ₹222 crore from ticket sales in December 2022. To maintain this, diversification of services as well as increase in the number of services are being planned.

Novel projects are being launched to increase the non-ticket revenue too. The modernisation of KSRTC’s functioning will be taken up with the cooperation of the employees, he said.

The Minister said that the KSRTC’s recent achievements are a result of the hard work of its employees

He said the number of passengers had dropped by more than half in the aftermath of COVID-19. Passenger numbers are yet to reach pre-COVID levels.

KSRTC has restarted services on all profitable routes. The rest of the services which were stopped will also resume in a phased manner. The ‘Grama Vandi’ services, aimed at improving connectivity in rural areas, which is being implemented in collaboration with local bodies, has been rolled out in 9 districts.