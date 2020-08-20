KSRTC’s ‘Buses on Demand’ service begins in Wayanad

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has launched its ‘Buses on Demand’ (BonD) service in Wayanad district.

The BonD service is aimed at ensuring safe journey for short-distance commuters during the pandemic. The travellers may avail the service by procuring prepaid BonD travel cards for a period of five to 20 days. The facility is available for both government and private sector workers.

The service had begun in the Sulthan Bathery-Kalpetta route and would soon be launched in other parts of the district by connecting major towns in the district, said BonD coordinator C.K. Babu.

The commuters will get free Wi-Fi facility on the bus. Each traveller would also get an insurance coverage of ₹10 lakh, said Mr. Babu. The BonD service is aimed at luring those travelling on motorcycles by providing them efficient, courteous and punctual service. Free parking facility for motorcycles and scooters has been arranged on the bus depot premises. Wayanad District Collector Adeela Abdulla inaugurated the maiden service on the collectorate premises.