KSRTC’s budget tourism cell to operate multiple trips from May 29

Kerala State Road Transport Corporation’s (KSRTC) budget tourism cell will be operating different packages from Kollam depot from May 29 till June 2.

ADVERTISEMENT

There will be a one-day trip to Ilaveezhapoonchira, Illickal Kallu, and Kattikayam falls, three destinations on the border of Kottayam-Idukki districts, on May 29. The trip starts at 5 a.m. and the rate is ₹820 per person. On May 30, KSRTC will be operating a package in connection with Kottiyoor Vysakha Mahotsavam. The itinerary includes Ettumanoor, Thirunelli, Kottiyoor, Mridanga Saileswari, and Parassinikadavu temples. The bus will depart on May 30 at 5 a.m., returning by June 1. The rate for the pilgrimage is ₹2,820. Another package operating on the same day will take the visitors to the popular spots in Wagamon that includes adventure park, glass bridge, pine valley, barren hills, and Parunthumpara. The rate inclusive of lunch is ₹1,020.

Cruise ship

Kollam depot will also operate a connection service to the cruise ship Nefertiti, Kerala Shipping & Inland Navigation Corporation’s luxury vessel. The low-floor AC bus will leave from Kollam at 10 a.m. on May 31 and it will bring back the passengers from Kochi after the cruise trip that costs ₹4,240 for adults and ₹1,930 for children.

The trip to Gavi and Parunthumpara on May 31 costs ₹2,150, inclusive of forest entry fee, boating, lunch, and trekking. On June 1, Kollam depot will operate a package to Palaruvi and Thenmala and the charge will be ₹770. Another service on the same day will cover Adavi eco tourism, Konni elephant camp, Kumbhavurutty waterfalls and Achankoil temple for ₹600. The trip to Peppara, Kallar, and Ponmudi Upper Sanatorium will leave at 6.30 a.m. on June 2. The trip will cost ₹770 including entry fee and travel fare.

For more details and booking, contact 9747969768, 8921950903.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.