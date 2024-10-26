KSRTC yet to address complaints over buses used for rural services in Kozhikode

Despite a series of mass protests by bus passengers’ forums and political organisations, the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has not yet taken any proactive measures to replace old buses used for rural services in Kozhikode. The lack of response to passengers’ demands for new vehicles amid rising accidents is likely to spark strong protests in the future.

Heads of local bodies are planning to support the protests, as KSRTC authorities have reportedly ignored their official requests for more mechanically fit buses. Elected representatives from Thiruvambady grama panchayat have been complaining about the negligence for over two years.

At present, the majority of the 35 buses at the Thiruvambady depot are reportedly over 10 years old. Panchayat authorities claimed that no new buses had been sanctioned to strengthen rural services. The biggest concern was that the old buses were operating on risky routes connecting highland areas such as Kakkadampoyi, Poovaranthodu, Anakkampoyil, Marippuzha, and Muthappanpuzha.

Functionaries of various passengers’ forums said that old buses involved in around 10 accidents on the risky Kakkadampoyil-Thiruvambadi route in the last year and a half were still in service despite inadequate safety measures. They alleged that authorities often blame the poor condition of the road, with its steep curves and slopes.

Even after a recent accident that claimed the lives of two women passengers near Thiruvambady, KSRTC had not conducted an internal safety audit recommended by authorities to withdraw unfit or very old vehicles from service, they said. Besides, the field-level study report prepared by a joint inspection team had not led to any concrete action even three weeks after the accident, they added.

Meanwhile, KSRTC sources said that the demand for new vehicles, put forth multiple times, has been pending due to shortage of funds. They also dismissed allegations that ‘unfit’ vehicles were in service, endangering passenger safety.