ADVERTISEMENT

KSRTC Yatra Fuels outlets to remain open on New Year’s eve amid shutdown by private fuel station operators in Kerala

December 30, 2023 02:45 pm | Updated 02:46 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Statewide shutdown call by private petrol pump operators in Kerala from 8 p.m. on December 31 to 6 a.m. on January 1 in protest against alleged violence against fuel station employees

The Hindu Bureau

The KSRTC Yatra Fuel outlets owned by the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will work 24 hours on December 31 (Sunday) in the wake of the Statewide shutdown call by private petrol pump operators in Kerala from 8 p.m. on December 31 to 6 a.m. on January 1.

The 14 passenger fuels outlets owned by the KSRTC – at East Fort, Vikas Bhavan, Kilimanoor, Chadayamangalam, Ponkunnam, Cherthala, Mavelikara, Munnar, Muvattupuzha, Paravur, Chalakudy, Thrissur, Guruvayur, and Kozhikode – will be operational round-the-clock on Sunday, said a release issued by the KSRTC in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday.

Petrol pumps in Kerala will remain closed this New Year’s eve in protest against alleged escalating violence against fuel station employees across the State.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US