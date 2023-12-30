KSRTC Yatra Fuels outlets to remain open on New Year’s eve amid shutdown by private fuel station operators in Kerala

December 30, 2023 02:45 pm | Updated 02:46 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The KSRTC Yatra Fuel outlets owned by the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will work 24 hours on December 31 (Sunday) in the wake of the Statewide shutdown call by private petrol pump operators in Kerala from 8 p.m. on December 31 to 6 a.m. on January 1.

The 14 passenger fuels outlets owned by the KSRTC – at East Fort, Vikas Bhavan, Kilimanoor, Chadayamangalam, Ponkunnam, Cherthala, Mavelikara, Munnar, Muvattupuzha, Paravur, Chalakudy, Thrissur, Guruvayur, and Kozhikode – will be operational round-the-clock on Sunday, said a release issued by the KSRTC in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday.

Petrol pumps in Kerala will remain closed this New Year’s eve in protest against alleged escalating violence against fuel station employees across the State.

