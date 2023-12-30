GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

KSRTC Yatra Fuels outlets to remain open on New Year’s eve amid shutdown by private fuel station operators in Kerala

Statewide shutdown call by private petrol pump operators in Kerala from 8 p.m. on December 31 to 6 a.m. on January 1 in protest against alleged violence against fuel station employees

December 30, 2023 02:45 pm | Updated 02:46 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The KSRTC Yatra Fuel outlets owned by the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will work 24 hours on December 31 (Sunday) in the wake of the Statewide shutdown call by private petrol pump operators in Kerala from 8 p.m. on December 31 to 6 a.m. on January 1.

The 14 passenger fuels outlets owned by the KSRTC – at East Fort, Vikas Bhavan, Kilimanoor, Chadayamangalam, Ponkunnam, Cherthala, Mavelikara, Munnar, Muvattupuzha, Paravur, Chalakudy, Thrissur, Guruvayur, and Kozhikode – will be operational round-the-clock on Sunday, said a release issued by the KSRTC in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday.

Petrol pumps in Kerala will remain closed this New Year’s eve in protest against alleged escalating violence against fuel station employees across the State.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.