KSRTC woman staffer who wore ‘protest badge’ transferred

April 01, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

A protest by Akhila S. Nair, a conductor at the Vaikom depot of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), against the delay in getting salary has cost her dear with the management transferring her on charges of violating discipline of the public utility.

She pinned a badge onto her uniform on January 11 while at work. The badge, saying ‘41st day of service without salary’, she wore on the day went viral on social media. Around 26,000 staff in the corporation had not received December salary then due to the poor financial situation of the corporation.

The order transferring her to the Pala depot said the badge she wore was defamatory to the corporation and she had violated the discipline of the utility through the act.

“My protest was peaceful as I worked as usual and did not cause any difficulty to the corporation. The only thing I did was that I pinned a notice onto my dress to create awareness about the plight of employees among the general public. I do not even have a Facebook account, but the people who watched the peaceful protest circulated the photo through social media. Now, I have to work at a place which is around 50 km from my home town, said Ms. Nair, a member of the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh-affiliated union in the corporation.

A senior KSRTC officer said her act denigrated the image of the corporation and the State government. Through the protest, she had violated the code of conduct of employees, thereby the discipline of the utility, he said.