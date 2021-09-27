KSRTC withdraws lean-day fare cuts on superclass services

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

27 September 2021

Facility to carry e-bikes, cycles on long-distance buses

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has decided to withdraw the 25% fare cut on superclass services on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, which was implemented in November last year.

The rate cuts were in force on these three days of the week in super fast, express and deluxe services, as part of measures to attract more passengers on the lean days. The low-floor city buses would continue to have rates on a par with ordinary services, said Transport Minister Antony Raju. The new rates will be effective from October 1.

Nature-friendly modes

In a move to promote cycling and other environment-friendly modes of city transport, the KSRTC will provide facilities for passengers to carry their e-bikes, e-scooters or cycles in low-floor long-distance buses and Volvo and Scania services to Bengaluru from November 1. The facility, which will be provided at a fee, is being implemented in response to a demand from passengers. Transport Minister Antony Raju said that it would enable passengers to travel to their destinations easily and in an environment-friendly manner after reaching the city.

