KSRTC wins award at transport summit at Barcelona

June 06, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has won the UITP award at the global public transport summit held at Barcelona in Spain.

UITP (Union Internationale des Transports Publics) is the International Association of Public Transport and sustainable urban mobility. KSRTC Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) and State Transport Secretary Biju Prabhakar received the award for KSRTC at the summit held in Spain.

Industry heads, government authorities, operators and exhibitors for all modes of transport participated in the summit.

The KSRTC was selected for the award in recognition of the restructuring activities undertaken by it in the past three years. Along with the KSRTC, East Japan Railway Company from Japan, Beijing Public Transport Corporation from China, and Mass Rapid Transit from Jakarta received the awards at the summit.

Mr. Prabhakar, invited as a panelist and speaker at a discussion, spoke at the meet.

