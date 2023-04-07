KSRTC unable to keep pace with demand in routes it took over from private buses

April 07, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - KOCHI

The recent restrictions placed on stage-carriage private buses that operated trips beyond 140 km distance from their starting point and the KSRTC’s inability to introduce adequate number of services have hit regular commuters.

This has also worsened road congestion, including on highways, and air pollution since many commuters have shifted to cars and two-wheelers despite incurring additional fuel expenses.

Official sources said that a bulk of the private buses that operated trips in excess of 140 km have since been operating as contract-carriage services (point to point, without stops in between) or have reduced their per-trip distance in order to adhere to the regulations issued by the Transport department. A few others have withdrawn their buses from service.

According to a senior official of the corporation, the KSRTC is in no position to operate along the routes that the private buses operated since approximately 30% of its fleet of about 5,000 operable buses are either awaiting repairs or scrapping.

“Moreover, our buses, including SuperFast ones, are much older than the private buses that were withdrawn from service. Some of our SuperFast buses are nine years old and prone to breakdowns. Still, we are hopeful of improving our presence in the routes where long-distance private buses operated once the newly-procured SuperFast buses begin service,” he added.

Expressing hope that the KSRTC will improve the quality and reliability of its service, Bijulal P. Ram, a motor vehicle inspector of the Wadakancherry sub-RTO office and an advocate of public transport, reminded that many of the routes were covered by well-maintained AC private buses that had comfortable seats suited for long-distance travel. “Extending students’ concession, even if it were to the tune of 50% of the regular fare, will considerably benefit the student community,” he said.

Baby Gireesh, a private bus operator affected by the new regulations, whose buses named ‘Robin’ that operated mostly in the Pathanamthitta-Ernakulam route since 1962, said only one of his five buses is operating now, in the 138-km Ranni-Ernakulam route.

“The KSRTC which is facing a steep decline in its operable fleet is in no position to operate adequate number of buses in any of the routes served by private buses. Having weeded out private buses that were operating fast passenger and super-fast services in 2014, it now wants monopoly in all routes above 140 km distance,” he said.

The worst part is that the maximum age of KSRTC’s SuperFast services was earlier extended from five years to seven years, and to nine years recently. All this has resulted in commuters opting for two-wheelers and carpooling, worsening road congestion and increasing accidents. The others are ill-fated to travel long distances in overcrowded KSRTC buses, added Mr. Gireesh.