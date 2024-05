May 02, 2024 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has transferred 10 permanent category drivers and four temporary drivers who were absent from duty on April 29 and 30 without informing the authorities.

With the employees availing leave en masse without giving any notice, the Pathanapuram unit of the KSRTC has sustained a financial loss of ₹1.88 lakh, said the corporation in a statement here on Thursday.

