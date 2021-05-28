KSRTC to switch to green fuel

New measures to improve efficiency, reduce costs

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will switch over to green fuel for 80% of its buses in three years.

In his address to the first session of the 15th Assembly, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan said the management of KSRTC would be made professional. Several cost-cutting and efficiency enhancing measures would be implemented.

‘Swift’ to continue

The government would go ahead with KSRTC-Swift, a separate company for long-distance service. A paradigm shift in the operation of buses would be brought in by classifying the routes as trunk road, radial road, and circular road. A hub-and-spoke model would be implemented in all depots with Puthukkad in Thrissur as the central hub.

In Thiruvananthapuram district, KSRTC services would be revamped to ensure connectivity in all the routes, linking major offices and establishments through intersecting services such as core city circular, radial, and outer ring services.

The government would ensure first mile and last mile connectivity to KSRTC buses though feeder services. Seamless integration with rail, air and water transport systems would also be taken up. The huge potential of non-fare revenue avenues would be tapped.

Public transport

The Governor said the policy of the government was to incentivise the public transport system, including road transport, taxis and auto rickshaws. At the same time, private transport modes would be dis-incentivised to reduce traffic blocks, environmental pollution, accidents, and delays.

All heavy vehicles and public transport vehicles would be encouraged to switch over to green fuels — CNG, LNG, electricity and hydrogen. Installation of GPS devices would be made compulsory for all public service vehicles and the data would be shared with all law enforcement agencies.

The government would strictly implement the policy of “footpath for pedestrians and road for vehicles” to reduce accidents in urban areas. The number of accidents would be brought down in five years.

The systems of the Motor Vehicles Department would be made more transparent and citizen-friendly through Information Technology. Multi-modal connectivity would be ensured at all main bus depots, boat jetties, railway stations, and airports. Walking and use of bicycles would be encouraged in cities and towns. The government would encourage investment in the public transport, cargo and logistics sector to create more jobs.

Water transport

The entire fleet of water transport department would shift to CNG or solar power. The department would introduce India’s ﬁrst solar electric RO-RO service and the State’s ﬁrst amphibious water bus.

Water transport would be modernised to dovetail with other public transport systems. The potential for cargo movement, tourism avenues, and ferry services would be utilised fully.

Plans for ports

The Governor said the foundation stone for the greenﬁeld port at Azhikkal would be laid in the second half of 2021. Beypore, the busiest minor port in the State, also catering to the needs of Lakshadweep Islands, would be developed. In the first phase, capital dredging amounting to ₹60 crore would be undertaken to increase the depth of the port to 6 m.

Public works

An enhanced and user-friendly web-based Road Maintenance Management System (RMMS) would be established covering 7,000 km of core road network. There would be a mobile app for registering complaints and ﬁeld data collection apps for the use of ﬁeld engineers of the road maintenance wing. The RMMS would become functional by the end of June 2021 and maintenance plans for core road network can be generated.

Output and performance-based road management contracts have been introduced. This novel contract for the maintenance of road would increase the eﬃciency and eﬀectiveness of road asset management.