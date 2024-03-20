GIFT a SubscriptionGift
KSRTC to slash trips on account of rising heat

March 20, 2024 09:12 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Faced with low patronage due to rising temperatures, the Kerala State Road Transport (KSRTC) has directed depot heads to cut down on trips during the noon period, especially between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

The utility will run services during peak and non-peak hours only after considering passenger rush and dead convoy trips will be avoided on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.

The depot heads were also directed to stop running convoy services on routes where the KSRTC operates chain services. Buses need to be pressed into service only on passenger demand. The crew will be provided rest during this time.

In such a situation, buses should be released from stands after ensuring that there is sufficient gap between buses on the route or authorities should cancel the services by arranging alternative arrangements for passengers to reach their destinations.

The unit officers should also check the load factor of buses that arrive without sufficient number of passengers and buses that run late due to traffic snarls.

The maximum number of services would be operated on Fridays, Saturdays, Sunday afternoon, and Mondays, depending on traffic demand.

