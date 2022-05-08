KSRTC to set up modern bus washing unit

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will set up a modern bus washing unit using the fund sanctioned for the workshop renovation by the State government.

The workshop renovation fund was not issued by the government for some time after the fund was diverted for footing salary bills by the Corporation. Now, the government has been allotting ₹30 crore for the last two years for the modernisation of KSRTC workshops. This fund would be used for renovating the workshops along with purchasing an advanced bus washing machine, said a release from the KSRTC.

Around 4,300 different levels of buses, especially long-distance buses need to be kept clean by cleaning at regular intervals. At present, the exterior of the buses was washed by 425 bus washers at a cost of ₹25 per bus. To enhance the efficiency of washing, modern gadgets are being introduced as part of the renovation project. Thiruvananthapuram Central Workshop, regional workshops at Mavelikkara, Edappal, Kozhikode and Aluva, and district workshops, would be renovated.

Instead of hand painting, spray painting, paint booths and even modern tyre changing machines are being installed. When the renovation is completed, the workshops operating in 100 locations across the State will be converted into modern workshops operating in 22 locations in three shifts. In addition, as part of modernisation, a Leyland engine reconditioning plant would be set up at Edappal with the technical assistance of Leyland.

As part of this, skilled engineers and mechanics were sent to Leyland for training. Similarly, a special calibration unit for Bosch diesel pumps for all vehicles used by KSRTC will be set up soon in Thiruvananthapuram. An engine reconditioning plant would be set up at Thiruvananthapuram in collaboration with TATA, said the release.