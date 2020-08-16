KSRTC to run Onam services to Karnataka

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will operate inter-State Onam services to Karnataka and back from August 25 to September 9 to clear the extra rush of passengers.
The inter-State services, using super class buses, are for the first time since the pandemic-induced lockdown commenced in March. The online reservation to Bengaluru commenced on Saturday on the website (online.keralartc.com).
The services will be from Thiruvananthapuram, Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kannur, Kozhikode and Kasaragod to Bengaluru and back.
Passengers would have to pay 10% extra fare and it will be on end-to-end basis (all passengers will have to pay the full fare of the journey), KSRTC Managing Director Biju Prabhakar said on Saturday.
Pass, registration must
All the travellers will have to register on COVID-19 jagratha.kerala.nic.in and will have to produce the pass to travel to Kerala.
Besides wearing masks and downloading the Aarogya Setu app on their mobile, they will have to adhere to the COVID-19 protocol issued by Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka governments and the directives on the day of journey.
Full refund of fares will be provided if the schedule is cancelled due to poor patronage, any other reason or if the travellers fail to adhere to the guidelines issued by the governments.
