KSRTC to rope in retrenched drivers

The State government has given the nod to the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) to rope in on daily wages the retrenched empanelled drivers who have put in more than five years of service to overcome the crisis arising out of the termination of services of 2,107 empanelled drivers as ordered by the High Court.

The temporary measure to tide over a crisis in the wake of the cancellation of 346 schedules on Monday due to shortage of drivers was decided at a meeting of top KSRTC officials convened by Principal Secretary, Transport, K.R. Jyothilal in the Secretariat here.

Transport Minister A.K. Saseendran, who is indisposed, has endorsed the decision.

The drivers who have got more experience will get priority.

Single shift

They will get ₹ 500 for a single shift of duty.

The KSRTC has given unit officers the responsibility of taking the drivers from Tuesday itself.

The KSRTC needs as many as 13,000 drivers to run the fleet and is left with only 11,000 drivers after leave and medical leave to operate its 4,600 to 4,700 schedules daily. The total schedules of KSRTC in the State and on inter-State route to Tamil Nadu and Karnataka is 5,198.

“Even if they are taken on daily wages, we will get only 1,500 drivers as replacement. There will still be a shortage of 500 drivers and this will affect the services,” a top KSRTC official said.

Compared to the 4,955 schedules it operated last Monday (June 24), the official said the KSRTC could operate only 4,609 schedules this Monday.

In the captial district alone, 150 schedules were cancelled.

Moves are on to approach the High Court against the decision of the KSRTC to take drivers on daily wages.