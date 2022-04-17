KSRTC to roll out open double decker buses for tourists

Ticket price for the service is ₹250

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will roll out open double decker buses for tourists who visit the capital city from Monday.

Titled KSRTC City Ride, KSRTC Budget Tours, which become popular among tourists in a short span of time, offers this facility to the tourists visiting the city of Thiruvananthapuram.

The double decker open deck bus is the first of its kind in Kerala to have its roof removed from the top of a two-storied bus as it is in big cities and abroad. The seats inside the bus are arranged in such a way that it is convenient for the tourists to get glimpses of the evening and night views of the city. The night service will be held at Padmanabhaswamy Temple, Secretariat, Legislative Assembly, Museum, Kanakakunnu Palace, Vellayambalam, Kovalam and Lulu Mall routes.

Currently, the night city ride service will be available from from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and the day city ride runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The ticket price on both these services is ₹250. Tickets are available for ₹200 as an initial offer. Welcome drinks and snacks will also be provided to travelers. Those who buy tickets for day and night rides together will get a ticket at rate of ₹350 per day as an initial offer, said a release from the KSRTC.

Tourism Minister P.A. Muhammad Riyaz will flag off the service on Monday at a function to be presided over by Transport Minister Antony Raju at 6.45 p.m. at East Fort Gandhi Park. Mayor Arya Rajendran will be the chief guest.