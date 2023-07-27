HamberMenu
KSRTC to roll out new hybrid sleeper buses soon

July 27, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will soon roll out new hybrid sleeper-cum-seater buses on the Thiruvananthapuram-Kasaragod route. In the first phase, two hybrid buses – one AC and a non-AC bus – procured using the funds deposited by the employees under the KSRTC-SWIFT, the newly formed legal entity for centralised operations of long-distance buses, would be pressed into service.

The employees, who gave a security deposit during the time of joining duty, will be given a proportional share of the profits generated from the service. Based on the response to these new buses, more such hybrid buses would be launched in the next phase, said a recent release issued by the KSRTC.

The buses will have advanced features such as online tracking, two emergency doors, four LED display boards inside, a resting facility for the standby driver in the driver’s cabin, mobile charging points and mobile pouches on seats and berths, and luggage space for keeping handbags and so on. A bus will have a total of 27 seats and 15 sleeper berths, said the release.

