KSRTC to roll out 1,000-odd buses next year

December 26, 2022 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) is readying to roll out over 1,000 buses in 2023, a bulk of which would be electric buses that would be purchased using Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) funds.

The agency’s fleet utility has come down from 83% about a decade ago to a mere 74% in 2022. In the time span, the number of private buses fell from over 30,000 to less than 10,000, resulting in a steep rise in demand for public transport buses.

The introduction of over 1,000 buses is as part of ’Mission 8 crore,’ an endeavour to increase the KSRTC’s daily revenue to ₹8 crore, said Biju Prabhakar, CMD of the corporation. “The target can be achieved by pressing into service at least 5,000 of the total 5,420 buses that are in operable condition and also by the faster turnaround of the 700-odd buses that were withdrawn for repairs. This will go hand in hand with efforts to cut down on expenses,” he said.

Diesel buses for SWIFT

“The daily income could touch ₹7 crore by ensuring that each bus gets an average revenue of ₹14,000. The aim is to further increase it to ₹8 crore. Already, the tender to procure 110 e-buses has been finalised and they would join the fleet by April. Another 131 diesel buses would join KSRTC-SWIFT for deployment on long-distance routes. The KIIFB funds will be utilised to procure 262 buses for SuperFast services and 200 e-buses. A few more e-buses too will be obtained on lease, thus enhancing the fleet to 6,000 buses,” he said.

Twin strategies

The agency has devised twin strategies to increase the utility of its existing fleet and to replace the 900-odd buses that were sent for scrapping in 2022. It is banking on the new single-duty pattern and the return by January end of the 600-odd buses that were deployed for ferrying Sabarimala pilgrims. This would make available around 4,700 buses that regular crew can operate, while the around 1,000 temporary personnel are expected to operate another 300 buses.

A task force has been set up to bring about optimisation of the bus fleet as part of Mission 8 Crore, for which training programmes are on the anvil, it is learnt.