KSRTC to resume Bengaluru services on July 11

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

08 July 2021 20:42 IST

Passengers should produce COVID-19 negative or first dose vaccination certificate

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will resumes bus services from the State to Bengaluru on July 11 evening, Transport Minister Antony Raju has said.

Services from Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode and Kannur will begin in the first phase. The services from Thiruvananthapuram will begin on Sunday evening and those from Kozhikode and Kannur on Monday.

Route

As Tamil Nadu is yet to clear interstate traffic, the service will use the Kozhikode route. Passengers must produce a COVID-19 negative report from an RT-PCR test taken within 72 hours of the trip or a certificate for the first dose of COVID-19 vaccination.

Advertising

Advertising

Tickets can be booked in advance on www.online.keralartc.com or via the Ente KSRTC mobile app.