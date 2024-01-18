GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

KSRTC to reschedule unprofitable services: Minister

January 18, 2024 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will reschedule the unprofitable services as part of its cost-cutting measures, Transport Minister K.B. Ganesh Kumar has said.

Speaking after launching the new edition of KSRTC newsletter Anavandi.com here on Thursday, the Minister, however, said that the services would not be stopped in a way that inconveniences passengers. 

The Minister also distributed new uniform introduced for KSRTC employees - khaki pants and shirts- to nine employees at the function. The Minister said that the authorities have been instructed to put the name or pen number of the conductor and driver on the new uniforms. He also informed that Anavandi.com would be released as an e-book.

He said that discussions were held with KSRTC officials and that the reforms in connection with the services would be implemented within a week. The Minister also added that changes will be brought in the city of Thiruvananthapuram first. The Minister inspected two newly purchased open double-decker buses for KSRTC SWIFT under the Thiruvananthapuram Smart City project on the occasion.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.