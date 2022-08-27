KSRTC to recover ₹9.5-lakh loss from employees

Special Correspondent THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
August 27, 2022 20:42 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Amid the escalating stand-off between employees and management of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) over paying wages on time, the State-run public utility has decided to recover the loss incurred by the Corporation due to the non-corporation of a section staff, from 111 employees.

The KSRTC had incurred a loss of around ₹9.5 lakh due to a strike called by a section of employees in four depots in Thiruvananthapuram in protest against rescheduling the services. The Corporation had issued an instruction to hold services clubbing the city services from Thiruvananthapuram city, Vikas Bhavan, Peroorkada, and Pappanamcode depots on June 26. But the services couldn’t be executed due to the non-cooperation of a section of employees, resulting in a total loss of ₹9,49,510 to the Corporation.

An internal probe conducted by the KSRTC has reported that the conduct of a section of employees – mainly conductors and drivers – was a violation of the rules apart from inconveniencing thousands of passengers. The loss would be recovered from the employees in five installments. Apart from this, the Corporation has also ordered to recover a loss of ₹40,277 from 8 employees for protesting against the spread over duty on July 12, 2021, leading to the cancellation of services.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app