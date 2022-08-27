KSRTC to recover ₹9.5-lakh loss from employees

Amid the escalating stand-off between employees and management of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) over paying wages on time, the State-run public utility has decided to recover the loss incurred by the Corporation due to the non-corporation of a section staff, from 111 employees.

The KSRTC had incurred a loss of around ₹9.5 lakh due to a strike called by a section of employees in four depots in Thiruvananthapuram in protest against rescheduling the services. The Corporation had issued an instruction to hold services clubbing the city services from Thiruvananthapuram city, Vikas Bhavan, Peroorkada, and Pappanamcode depots on June 26. But the services couldn’t be executed due to the non-cooperation of a section of employees, resulting in a total loss of ₹9,49,510 to the Corporation.

An internal probe conducted by the KSRTC has reported that the conduct of a section of employees – mainly conductors and drivers – was a violation of the rules apart from inconveniencing thousands of passengers. The loss would be recovered from the employees in five installments. Apart from this, the Corporation has also ordered to recover a loss of ₹40,277 from 8 employees for protesting against the spread over duty on July 12, 2021, leading to the cancellation of services.