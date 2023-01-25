ADVERTISEMENT

KSRTC to procure 150 more 12-m buses

January 25, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Corporation finalises tender procedures for procuring 150 more 12-m buses and 113 more 9-m buses

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will continue to procure 12-m-long buses for city and inter-district services.

The Corporation has finalised tender procedures for procuring 150 more 12-m buses and 113 more 9-m buses.

Though the lengthy buses are infamous for creating traffic jams on city roads, the Corporation is of the view that only such buses are profitable for the Corporation in terms of crew expense. Deploying a conductor and a driver for short-sized buses is not profitable.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

263 electric buses

The transport utility also plans to procure 263 electric buses for KSRTC-SWIFT, the new legally independent entity formed by the Corporation to run long-haul and electric buses. The 9-m buses would be for city services while the 12-m non-AC buses would be used for inter-district and other services. The electric buses would be used for only city services as it is not feasible for long-distance travelling for the time being, said officials.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US