HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

|Sportstar Aces Awards 2023 | VOTE FOR TOP CATEGORIES

KSRTC to procure 150 more 12-m buses

Corporation finalises tender procedures for procuring 150 more 12-m buses and 113 more 9-m buses

January 25, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will continue to procure 12-m-long buses for city and inter-district services.

The Corporation has finalised tender procedures for procuring 150 more 12-m buses and 113 more 9-m buses.

Though the lengthy buses are infamous for creating traffic jams on city roads, the Corporation is of the view that only such buses are profitable for the Corporation in terms of crew expense. Deploying a conductor and a driver for short-sized buses is not profitable.

263 electric buses

The transport utility also plans to procure 263 electric buses for KSRTC-SWIFT, the new legally independent entity formed by the Corporation to run long-haul and electric buses. The 9-m buses would be for city services while the 12-m non-AC buses would be used for inter-district and other services. The electric buses would be used for only city services as it is not feasible for long-distance travelling for the time being, said officials.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.