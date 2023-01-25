KSRTC to procure 150 more 12-m buses

January 25, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will continue to procure 12-m-long buses for city and inter-district services.

The Corporation has finalised tender procedures for procuring 150 more 12-m buses and 113 more 9-m buses.

Though the lengthy buses are infamous for creating traffic jams on city roads, the Corporation is of the view that only such buses are profitable for the Corporation in terms of crew expense. Deploying a conductor and a driver for short-sized buses is not profitable.

263 electric buses

The transport utility also plans to procure 263 electric buses for KSRTC-SWIFT, the new legally independent entity formed by the Corporation to run long-haul and electric buses. The 9-m buses would be for city services while the 12-m non-AC buses would be used for inter-district and other services. The electric buses would be used for only city services as it is not feasible for long-distance travelling for the time being, said officials.