KSRTC to procure 100 buses for inter-State operations

VSSC takes four Scania buses on rent

In a bid to gain upper hand in inter-State operations using super-class services, the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) is to purchase 100 new buses in three categories at a cost of ₹50 crore.

The eight air-conditioned sleeper buses being procured for the first time by the undertaking is the key feature of the augmentation of the fleet. The government has given the nod for the purchase of the 100 buses as part of the revival package II for the KSRTC, Transport Minister A.K. Saseendran said.

AC Sleeper buses, specially designed for a comfortable bus travel experience, have berths instead of seats. The eight buses will cost the KSRTC ₹10.40 crore. Through the launch of the AC sleeper buses, the KSRTC hopes to end the monopoly of the private operators and the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation.

“The AC sleeper buses will operate as per COVID-19 protocols during the pandemic. More such buses will be launched by the KSRTC if the response is good from the commuters,” he said.

Another 20 premium air-conditioned buses will be purchased at a cost of ₹10.80 crore for the middle class commuters travelling on the inter-State roads.

The KSRTC will also procure 72 conventional Super Air buses at a cost of ₹28.80 crore for operating express services. All the buses will have GPS, adequate luggage space, and mobile phone charging facilities, the Minister said.

KSRTC chairman and managing director Biju Prabhakar said tenders would be floated to purchase the 100 buses approved by the government. The buses are in addition to the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB)-funded 310 CNG buses, 50 electric buses, and 400 buses to be converted to LNG. To give a cosy ride to the travelling public, the Minister said air-conditioned low-floor Volvo buses will be used for long-distance services.

Scania for rent

In a bid to generate non-ticketing revenue, the KSRTC has also decided to rent out the multi-axle Scania buses in the fleet to the private and public sectors and government institutions.

In the first step, four Scania buses rented out to the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) will ferry the scientists and technical staff from the State capital on Friday morning to Sriharikotta for the PSLV C 49 launch scheduled for November 7.