ADVERTISEMENT

KSRTC to pay salary in instalments

February 16, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Close on the heels of the decision to link the salary of employees with a revenue target scheme, the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) on Thursday issued a circular hinting that the salary would be disbursed in instalments from next month.

The circular issued by the Chairman and Managing Director said the corporation had been finding it difficult to disburse the salary before fifth of every month.

The government had been providing a monthly assistance of ₹50 crore to the corporation to meet the salary bills of employees. The assistance for January was yet to be credited to the account of the KSRTC. The aid for January was expected to be granted after the supplementary demands of funds was passed by the Assembly on February 27.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

However, considering the grave situation, the corporation disbursed the salary on February 14 using the funds in the corporation’s account and availing the overdraft facility and tapping other sources.

Hence, from next month onwards, the corporation would disburse the first instalment of salary using its own fund and availing of overdraft before every fifth of the month. The second instalment would be given as soon as the government provided financial aid for the corporation, the circular said.

Those who wished to draw their salary in single instalment should give an undertaking by February 25 and the salary of those employees would be disbursed in single instalment on receiving the financial aid.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US