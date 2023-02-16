KSRTC to pay salary in instalments

February 16, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Close on the heels of the decision to link the salary of employees with a revenue target scheme, the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) on Thursday issued a circular hinting that the salary would be disbursed in instalments from next month.

The circular issued by the Chairman and Managing Director said the corporation had been finding it difficult to disburse the salary before fifth of every month.

The government had been providing a monthly assistance of ₹50 crore to the corporation to meet the salary bills of employees. The assistance for January was yet to be credited to the account of the KSRTC. The aid for January was expected to be granted after the supplementary demands of funds was passed by the Assembly on February 27.

However, considering the grave situation, the corporation disbursed the salary on February 14 using the funds in the corporation’s account and availing the overdraft facility and tapping other sources.

Hence, from next month onwards, the corporation would disburse the first instalment of salary using its own fund and availing of overdraft before every fifth of the month. The second instalment would be given as soon as the government provided financial aid for the corporation, the circular said.

Those who wished to draw their salary in single instalment should give an undertaking by February 25 and the salary of those employees would be disbursed in single instalment on receiving the financial aid.