KSRTC to operate more buses to clear Makaravilakku rush

January 04, 2024 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

As the inflow of pilgrims continues unabated, the authorities are augmenting the facilities in Sabarimala pilgrimage zone anticipating the influx to hit its peak during the upcoming Makaravilakku festival

Transport Minister K.B. Ganesh Kumar, who convened a meeting at Pampa on Thursday to review the transportation facilities for devotees, said as many as 800 buses would be operated across the State to clear the Makaravilakku rush. In a bid to avoid the scenes of pilgrims jostling to enter the buses at Nilackal and Pampa, barricades will be erected at these points to streamline their entry into the buses.

“ If the buses transporting people out of Pampa are packed to capacity, they need not have to enter the Nilackal bus stand. If that is not the case, they should definitely stop over at the point so as to accommodate maximum passengers,’, the Minister directed.

He also urged the devotees bound for Nilackal to make use of the chain services as much as possible. The Travancore Devaswom Board, meanwhile, was asked to plug the potholes on the roads within the pilgrimage zone while the police were directed not to prevent the inbound journey of KSRTC buses to Pampa from Erumely and Pathanamthitta during the rush hours

“The police should facilitate the entry of KSRTC buses with the help of the Motor Vehicle Department. This will help easing the rush,” the Minister added.

The Minister also promised to arrange resting places for the crew of long-distance buses operated by the Corporation, Prior to the meeting, he had also inspected the Elavunkal Safe Zone, Nilakkal and Pampa KSRTC Bus Stand.

Earlier in the day, a squad led by the Pathanamthitta District Collector A. Shibu carried out an inspection at Sannidhanam and inspected the mess run by the TDB. The official had conducted similar inspections to the restaurants here the previous day.