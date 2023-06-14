KSRTC to offer courier service from Thursday

June 14, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The State-owned Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has decided to make some extra revenue from its seamless services connecting various depots across and outside the State.

The cash-strapped corporation will start parcel and courier service from Thursday making use of its large network of buses. The corporation authorities say parcels will be delivered within 16 hours and the service charge will be less than that collected by private companies.

Though the Corporation had piloted this project experimentally in the past by inviting bids from private companies to offer courier and parcel service through its buses, the corporation did not benefit much.

Against this backdrop, the corporation decided to provide the service on its own making use of its staff and fleet.

Within hours

C. Udayakumar, Deputy General Manager, Courier and Logistics, told The Hindu that the KSRTC could deliver the parcels anywhere in the State and select cities outside the State within a few hours, faster than private courier companies. For instance, a parcel to Kochi could be handed over to the recipient in seven hours, which no private company could, said Mr. Udayakumar.

In the second phase of the project, relatively large consignments such as motorbikes, bicycles and so one would be delivered making use of the multi-axle buses. It would be a depot-to-depot service initially. Those planning to send parcels should reach the front office of the depot and hand over the consignment, which would be delivered to the target depot in less than 16 hours. The consignee would be alerted on the time and place from where the consignment could be collected, said the officials.

55 depots

In the first phase, the service would be provided connecting around 55 depots, including those in cities like Bengaluru, Coimbatore, Tenkasi, and Nagercoil. Those depots close to national highways would offer the service round the clock while others would function from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., said the officials. If one failed to collect the consignment within three days, a fine would be levied.

Transport Minister Antony Raju will formally inaugurate the service in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday.

