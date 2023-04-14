KSRTC to offer 30% discount on takeover services

April 14, 2023 05:35 pm | Updated 05:35 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has announced a 30% fare discount for passengers on the newly launched takeover services.

There were complaints that private buses were conducting unauthorised services violating rules and without following any approved ticket rate. These services are conducted just ahead of the KSRTC services and cause heavy losses to the corporation.

Following this, the KSRTC recently started 223 takeover services as per the direction of the State government on routes above 140 km order to benefit passengers. The corporation would offer 30% discount on ticket fare on these routes to attract passengers, said a release issued by the Corporation here on Thursday.

