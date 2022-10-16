KSRTC to lose ₹3 cr. monthly if ads are removed

ADVERTISEMENT

The crisis-ridden Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will lose a monthly revenue of around ₹3 crore if the High Court directive to remove advertisements from the body of buses is implemented.

Stating that the advertisements were against safety norms and additional fittings on buses could not be entertained, the court had directed the Transport Commissioner and the State Police Chief to take steps to ensure that no KSRTC bus exhibiting advertisements is allowed to ply.

Speaking to The Hindu, a senior officer said the revenue from fuel pumps was the major source of non-fare revenue of the utility, which accounts for around 25% of the non-fare revenue. But if the court order was implemented, it would lose around ₹3 core monthly. The corporation would take a call on this matter after getting a copy of the order, said the officer.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Corporation has been finding it difficult to foot the salary bills of employees from the monthly ticket and non-fare revenue.

Persons with disability up to 45% will be issued travel passes in the KSRTC, said Transport Minister Antony Raju. Until now, passes were given to those with 50% disability.

The Minister announced the decision after considering a plea by Salmabi, a native of Taliparamba, during an adalat organised in Kannur on Saturday.