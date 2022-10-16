KSRTC to lose ₹3 cr. monthly if ads are removed

The Hindu Bureau THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
October 16, 2022 01:03 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The crisis-ridden Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will lose a monthly revenue of around ₹3 crore if the High Court directive to remove advertisements from the body of buses is implemented.

Stating that the advertisements were against safety norms and additional fittings on buses could not be entertained, the court had directed the Transport Commissioner and the State Police Chief to take steps to ensure that no KSRTC bus exhibiting advertisements is allowed to ply.

Speaking to The Hindu, a senior officer said the revenue from fuel pumps was the major source of non-fare revenue of the utility, which accounts for around 25% of the non-fare revenue. But if the court order was implemented, it would lose around ₹3 core monthly. The corporation would take a call on this matter after getting a copy of the order, said the officer.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Corporation has been finding it difficult to foot the salary bills of employees from the monthly ticket and non-fare revenue.

Persons with disability up to 45% will be issued travel passes in the KSRTC, said Transport Minister Antony Raju. Until now, passes were given to those with 50% disability.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The Minister announced the decision after considering a plea by Salmabi, a native of Taliparamba, during an adalat organised in Kannur on Saturday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app