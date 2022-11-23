KSRTC to launch morning jungle safari in Wayanad

November 23, 2022 06:47 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - KALPETTA

After the successful implementation of the night jungle safari project in Wayanad, the budget cell of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) is gearing up to launch a wee-hour jungle safari to tap the potential of early hour tourism in the hill district.

The KSRTC had launched a 60-km jungle night safari from its Sulthan Bathery depot to Ponkuzhy on the Kerala-Karnataka border through the Kozhikode-Kollegal National Highway 766 and Sulthan Bathery to Irulam, both routes which pass through the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary, last month and it was a huge success, KSRTC sources said.

It inspired the transport agency to launch an 80-km morning safari from its Mananthavady depot to Tholpetty on the Kerala-Karnataka border through the Tholpetty forest range under the Sanctuary and Begur forest range under the North Wayanad forest division. The safari would also provide a chance for tourists to visit the Sre Mahavishnu temple at Thirunelly on the way, sources said.

A safari in the misty morning hours through forest paths would provide a fresh experience to the traveller and a rare chance to observe wildlife. The authorities anticipate the initiation would also be a huge success. The morning safari would be launched by the middle of next month and would cost ₹300 per traveller, the sources said. A customised bus would be used for the purpose. The agency is also planning to launch tourism packages for students, they added.

