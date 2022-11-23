KSRTC to launch morning jungle safari in Wayanad

November 23, 2022 06:47 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - KALPETTA

The 80-km journey from Mananthavady to Tholpetty would be launched by the middle of December and would cost ₹300 per traveller

The Hindu Bureau

After the successful implementation of the night jungle safari project in Wayanad, the budget cell of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) is gearing up to launch a wee-hour jungle safari to tap the potential of early hour tourism in the hill district.

The KSRTC had launched a 60-km jungle night safari from its Sulthan Bathery depot to Ponkuzhy on the Kerala-Karnataka border through the Kozhikode-Kollegal National Highway 766 and Sulthan Bathery to Irulam, both routes which pass through the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary, last month and it was a huge success, KSRTC sources said.

It inspired the transport agency to launch an 80-km morning safari from its Mananthavady depot to Tholpetty on the Kerala-Karnataka border through the Tholpetty forest range under the Sanctuary and Begur forest range under the North Wayanad forest division. The safari would also provide a chance for tourists to visit the Sre Mahavishnu temple at Thirunelly on the way, sources said.

A safari in the misty morning hours through forest paths would provide a fresh experience to the traveller and a rare chance to observe wildlife. The authorities anticipate the initiation would also be a huge success. The morning safari would be launched by the middle of next month and would cost ₹300 per traveller, the sources said. A customised bus would be used for the purpose. The agency is also planning to launch tourism packages for students, they added.

