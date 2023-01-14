KSRTC to launch city feeder services from tomorrow

January 14, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has decided to introduce low-cost feeder services in association with resident associations to provide first-mile and last-mile connectivity to passengers.

The project envisages bringing people from the residential areas of the city to the main roads on the feeder buses pressed by the public utility at minimum ticket rates.

This is expected to decongest the roads as the people in the residential areas would be given chance to reach home on mini buses pressed by KSRTC at affordable rates, reducing their dependency on private vehicles, said the Corporation in a release here on Saturday. The public utility also targetted two-wheeler commuters travelling for official and commercial purposes daily. The major attraction of the schemes was that travelling on city circular and feeder services costs less than two-wheeler travel, said the Corporation.

In the first phase, feeder services would be launched in areas where KSRTC had a monopoly. Travel in these buses was entirely by travel card only, which could also be used to travel on City Circular, City Shuttle, and City Radial services. Distribution and recharging of the card would be done in association with the residence associations in the service area. Cards could be recharged at feeder buses and KSRTC bus stations.

An initial charge of ₹100 would enable the passenger to make a journey of ₹100. Travel cards could be recharged within the range of ₹100 to ₹2,000 and the card could be transferred to others. Recharges above ₹250 would attract 10% additional value. There would be only a driver-cum-conductor in the bus and no separate conductor was assigned to issue tickets, said the release. Soon QR code ticketing through Phone Pay would be introduced.

The ticket price had been fixed at a minimum ticket price of ₹10 for three fair stages covering a distance of about 7.5 km. Currently, the service was being operated on a pilot-basis using a modified mini bus, the release said.

There would be CCTV cameras and dash cameras inside and outside the bus. In the second phase, six to 25 seater vehicles would be leased and pressed for services in selected areas on revenue sharing or license fee basis. A large number of youths would be able to find self-employment by contracting buses with the KSRTC, said the corporation.

The first KSRTC feeder service in the State would be inaugurated by Transport Minister Antony Raju on Monday at Manikandeswaram. The first feeder service would be operated on Mannanthala-Kudappanakunnu-AKG Nagar-Peroorkada- Indira Nagar-Manikandeswaram-Nettayam-Vattiyurkavu-Thittamangalam-Kundamankadavu-Valiyavila–Thirumala route. Trips would mainly be arranged in the morning and evening, while the feeder service would be scheduled to connect four major roads with residential areas namely—MC Road, Thiruvananthapuram–Nedumangad Road, East Fort-Vattiyurkavu Road, and Thiruvananthapuram-Kattakkada Road.