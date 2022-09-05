KSRTC to issue smart travel cards

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan releases the smart travel card to be issued by KSRTC by handing over a replica to Transport Minister Antony Raju in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Travellers on KSRTC (Kerala State Road Transport Corporation) buses will soon have a smart option to commute without rummaging their pockets for change to pay the fare. The corporation is introducing a rechargeable smart travel card for cashless onboard purchase of tickets by commuters.

The facility to be launched on September 29 will be based on RFID technology to ensure safe transactions. The card can be recharged online and the balance can be checked using electronic ticket machines in the buses. It can also be transferred to others. The cards will be introduced in 64 city circular buses and later extended to city shuttle and city radial services before being rolled out across the State for all services.

The cards will bbe available through bus conductors, KSRTC depots and recognised agents. The corporation has announced an introductory offer of ₹150 travel on a card costing ₹100. Commuters charging a card for ₹250 will be eligible for 10% more. The RTC is planning to sell the cards through lottery agents and direct selling agents. It is also planning to reschedule services by analysing the usage of travel cards.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan unveiled the smart travel card at a function held in Thiruvananthapuram after a meeting with trade unions.

For details, dial 9447071021 or email to commercial@keralartc.com