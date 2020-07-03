KSRTC to issue season tickets

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

03 July 2020 18:13 IST

Photo-affixed cards to be issued at 25% concession

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has got nod from the government to issue ‘season tickets’ to regular passengers for one month or its multiples with a concession of 25% of the regular bus fare.

The season tickets will be issued on selected routes and passengers can avail themselves of the facility to travel on all days of a month. Season tickets with photographs of passengers will be issued to avoid misuse.

The government, while notifying the COVID special bus fares effective from July 3 for KSRTC and private buses, has also permitted the KSRTC Director Board to charge a fare lower by up to 15% on inter-State Super Express and services above Super Express during lean season. During peak months, a fare hike of up to 10% can be levied for these services. The peak months are April, May, August, September, November, December and January while the lean months are February, March, June, July and October.

Advertising

Advertising

Minimum fare

On ordinary and mofussil services, the minimum fare will be ₹8, city fast ₹10, fast passenger/limited stop fast passenger ₹14, super fast ₹20, express and super express ₹28, super air express ₹35, super deluxe/semi sleeper ₹40, luxury/hi-tech and air conditioned ₹60, single axle ₹60, multi axle ₹100, low-floor AC ₹26 and low-floor non-AC ₹30. The fare for subsequent km varies from 90 paise in ordinary/mofussil to ₹2.50 in multi-axle buses.

On Ghat Roads

The fares for services on Ghat Roads have been enhanced by 25% of the rates for the respective services on plains. The operator can realise 30% of the rates in addition to the fares fixed during 53 listed festivals.

The minimum fare for the student concession ticket will continue to be the existing ₹1 for the initial 2.5 km. A student travelling up to 7.5 km will have to pay ₹2 while a student travelling a distance up to 12.5 km pays ₹3.