Kerala

KSRTC to hold 20% more services on Sundays

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will hold 20% more services on Sundays after a rise in passenger traffic in the State.

The Corporation has been conducting more services on weekdays and less number of services on Sundays after the COVID-19 outbreak. “Though it had reinstated most of the services on weekdays after the COVID restrictions were eased, only around 60% services were operational on Sundays due to low turnout of passengers. But now there is a significant rise in passengers and against this backdrop, the Corporation has decided to hold 20% more services on Sundays,” said a senior officer.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 11, 2022 9:11:55 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/ksrtc-to-hold-20-more-services-on-sundays/article65518419.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY