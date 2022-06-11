KSRTC to hold 20% more services on Sundays

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will hold 20% more services on Sundays after a rise in passenger traffic in the State.

The Corporation has been conducting more services on weekdays and less number of services on Sundays after the COVID-19 outbreak. “Though it had reinstated most of the services on weekdays after the COVID restrictions were eased, only around 60% services were operational on Sundays due to low turnout of passengers. But now there is a significant rise in passengers and against this backdrop, the Corporation has decided to hold 20% more services on Sundays,” said a senior officer.