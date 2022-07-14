KSRTC to hire private buses for tours

Corporation to shut down several administrative offices in State

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will hire private buses for its services to tourist destinations across the State.

Transport Minister Antony Raju, while responding to questions in the Assembly on Thursday, said the transport utility’s tour packages had been a hit among travel enthusiasts since its launch. However, the KSRTC faced a predicament as a large section of the tourists preferred travelling on weekends, while the corporation could not afford to conduct such trips at the cost of its ongoing services.

“To overcome the problem, we will be taking private buses on rent for the tour packages. With plans afoot to include tourist destinations outside Kerala in the existing packages, the KSRTC will rope in those buses that possess inter-State permits,” he said.

Optimisation

As part of optimising its resources and cutting down on unwanted costs, the KSRTC will shut down several administrative offices across the State and redeploy workers. There are currently administrative offices in each of the 71 depots and 22 operating centres of the KSRTC.

“Only 15 administrative offices will function in the State from July 18. While the move will have no impact on the existing services, a small section of workers, including junior superintendents, clerks and typists, might have to be redeployed,” the Minister said.

He rubbished allegations of attempts made to close down “unprofitable” depots as part of the cost-cutting measures.