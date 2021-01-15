KSRTC to get an aid of ₹1,800 crore

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

15 January 2021 20:02 IST

RTC, KIIFB to jointly construct 2-lakh-sq ft building complex in capital

The crisis-ridden Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will get ₹1,800 crore as assistance from the State government during 2021-2022. “The assistance includes ₹1,000 crore earmarked for salary, pension, and loan repayment,” Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac said.

An amount of ₹25 crore can be saved a month on fuel expenditure by converting 3,000 buses to eco-friendly CNG/ LNG engines. For this conversion to environment friendly fuel, an amount of ₹50 crore has been allocated in the Budget.

The Finance Minister said long-distance services of the KSRTC would be part of a fourth zone named KSRTC SWIFT. Of the 1,000 new buses announced in the Budget of 2016 from KIIFB, only 300 have been allotted so far. Once the KSRTC SWIFT company becomes operational, the remaining will also be considered, Dr. Isaac said.

Disbursal of arrears

An amount of ₹225 crore had been allocated for disbursing arrears such as medical benefits and the amount deducted and diverted from salaries.

The KSRTC and KIIFB will jointly construct a 2-lakh-sq ft building complex on 2.89 acres of land at the Vikas Bhavan depot in the capital.

Bus stands in places such as Ernakulam and Kayamkulam will be renovated in 2021-22. An amount of ₹30 crore has been earmarked for renovation of workshops and garages and ₹19 crore for e-governance.

Railway plans

The Finance Minister said that the two-km extension of Kochi Metro from Pettah to Thripunithura will be completed in 2021-22. Along with this, the 11 km railway line between Kaloor Stadium and Kakkanad IT city will be constructed at a cost of ₹1,957 crore.

The revised detailed project reports (DPR) of Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode Light Metro as per revised Union government criteria is under scrutiny. The DPRs of Sabarimala airport and air strips in Idukki, Wayanad, and Kasaragod districts are also under preparation.

The SilverLine Semi High Speed Rail Project will be implemented through the Kerala Rail Development Corporation (KRDCL), a joint venture of the Union and State governments. Land acquisition will begin in 2021-22 after environmental assessment and clearance. The KRDCL will construct Thalassery-Mysuru and Nilambur-Nanjangud railway lines.