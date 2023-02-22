ADVERTISEMENT

KSRTC to conduct low-budget trips for women

February 22, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, the Kozhikode unit of the KSRTC budget tourism cell is organising several low-budget trips for women from March 6 to 12. There are trips to Wayanad, Nelliyampathy, Peruvannamuzhi, Janakikkadu, Kariyathumpara, Vayalada, Malakkappara, Sholayar dam, Parassinikkadavu, Nilambur, Athirapally, Kumarakom, Munnar, Mamalakandam, Mattupetty dam, Wagamon, Kumarakom, Gavi, Parunthumpara, and Thiruvananthapuram, besides a Kozhikode city trip. Women can book individually or in groups. For details, contact 9544477954/ 9961761708/ 9846100728.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US