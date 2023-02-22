HamberMenu
KSRTC to conduct low-budget trips for women

February 22, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, the Kozhikode unit of the KSRTC budget tourism cell is organising several low-budget trips for women from March 6 to 12. There are trips to Wayanad, Nelliyampathy, Peruvannamuzhi, Janakikkadu, Kariyathumpara, Vayalada, Malakkappara, Sholayar dam, Parassinikkadavu, Nilambur, Athirapally, Kumarakom, Munnar, Mamalakandam, Mattupetty dam, Wagamon, Kumarakom, Gavi, Parunthumpara, and Thiruvananthapuram, besides a Kozhikode city trip. Women can book individually or in groups. For details, contact 9544477954/ 9961761708/ 9846100728.

