KSRTC to add 100 new buses to its fleet

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

11 September 2021 21:27 IST

Corporation to spend ₹44.64 crore; purchases include eight in sleeper category

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) expects to add 100 new buses in the sleeper, semi-sleeper, and air suspension non-AC categories to its fleet by February next year.

The corporation is spending ₹44.64 crore from the ₹50 crore sanctioned last year for a modernisation programme. The first batch of buses will be added to the fleet on November 1, Keralapiravi Day.

The new acquisitions will consist of eight sleepers from Volvo purchased at a cost of ₹11.08 crore (₹1.38 crore per bus), 20 semi-sleepers from Ashok Leyland at a cost of ₹9.42 crore (₹47.12 lakh per bus), and 72 air suspension non-AC buses also from Ashok Leyland at ₹24.32 crore (₹33.78 lakh per bus).

Advertising

Advertising

Facilities aboard

The new buses will help attract more long-distance passengers to the KSRTC, the corporation said. The buses, which promise a high level of comfort, will also be equipped with extra luggage space, mobile charging points, and Wi-Fi.

The acquisition is expected to inject fresh life into the cash-strapped corporation’s ageing fleet, especially the sleepers, the lack of which was viewed as a shortcoming. Tamil Nadu has 140 buses, and Karnataka, 82, in the sleeper category.

The buses in the fleet currently used by the KSRTC for long-distance services are between five and seven years old.