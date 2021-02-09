KSRTC takes action against staff

Thiruvananthapuram

09 February 2021 20:13 IST

He had torn up the travel pass of a differently abled elderly man

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has taken disciplinary action against an employee who tore up a differently abled elderly man’s travel pass issued by the KSRTC.

The KSRTC’s action follows an intervention by the State Human Rights Commission.

On August 3, 2018, a clerk at the KSRTC’s Attingal office tore up the travel pass of 75-year-old Sukumaran of Pallikkal, Varkala.

In his complaint to the commission, Mr. Sukumaran, who belongs to the Scheduled Caste, alleged that the clerk spoke to him rudely.

Commission chairperson Antony Dominic had asked the KSRTC Managing Director to inquire into the incident and take action.

The KSRTC MD’s report to the commission said disciplinary action had been initiated against the employee. It was found that there had been a lapse on his part in discharge of his duty.

The report said that Mr. Sukumaran had been issued the travel pass in 2013, and he could submit an application, along with related records, for its renewal.

The case was disposed of in the wake of the receipt of the report.